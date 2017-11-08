Police investigate Highway 37 fatality

Submitted by RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – On Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at approximately 12:08 PM Morinville RCMP and emergency services responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 37 on the overpass of Highway 2.

A west bound car on Highway 37 attempted to turn south onto the north travelling exit ramp, when a pickup truck travelling east collided with the car.

The passenger in the car succumbed to their injuries while the driver sustained minor. The driver of the truck was uninjured and the passenger sustained injuries. The driver of the car and passenger of the truck were both transported via ground ambulance to the hospital.

The east and west bound lanes of Highway 37 on the over pass were closed while RCMP conducted their investigation and crews removed debris.

Morinville RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.

Alcohol and road conditions were not factors in the collision.