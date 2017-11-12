Morinville Sports Shorts

by Morinville News Staff

Kings take down Warriors on the road

The Morinville Senior AA Kings hit the road Friday night and returned with a 9-3 win over the Westlock Warriors, a victory that brings their record to 3-2-0 five games into the season.

Friday night’s contest saw the Kings tied with Westlock -1 after one but leading 8-3 after the second period. That 20-minute block saw Westlock’s pair of goals scored on powerplay advantages, while seven of the Kings eight were even strength goals. The Kings kept Westlock scoreless during the final frame, adding another to their own tally with 7:13 left in the game.

The Kings play at home Saturday night at 8:30. They take on Devon.

Jets fall to Red Wings

The Morinville Jets fell 7-4 to the North Edmonton Red Wings Wednesday night, bringing their season record to

After trailing 3-1 after the first period, the Jets came back strong with a pair of powerplay goals and a shorthanded goal from Joshua Perrott. Those efforts brought the contest to a 4-4 tie heading into the third. The final period saw the Jets scoreless in answer to the Red Wings three goals that frame.

The Jets play at home Sunday night at 7:15 against the Strathcona Bruins.

