Obituary Notice: ROBILLARD, Martin Nelson

It is with heavy hearts the family of Marty Nelson Robillard of Morinville, AB announces his passing on November 6, 2017 at the age of 54 years.
Marty is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; children: Jessie (Scott), Melanie (Doug), Victoria and Michael; parents: Verona and Al; as well as numerous other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Marty founded Technical Automotives 19 years ago because he wanted to help families by providing fair and honest automotive repairs.
Marty has been a huge part of the community in many ways by being a part of the Morinville Lions Club, Morinville Legion, sponsoring sport teams, donating to fundraisers and providing quidance to many.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, November 26th, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Cardiff Hall, Sturgeon County, AB.
Anyone who so wishes may make a memorial donation directly to the Morinville Lions Club, Box 3150, Morinville, AB T8R 1S1, to help children who are unable to afford music lessons or instruments, as music was a major part of Marty’s life.
Yet another great guy taken too soon! My condolences to Deb and family!
Marilynne Caissie Kuchta
My condolences to the family.
My condolences to The entire family. Thoughts and prayers go out to you all xxxx
Our deepest sympathy to Deb and family 💗
Condolences
Oh no. I’m sorry to hear of his passing. Condolences to his family and friends.
Such a vital angel of our community. Wrapping family and friends in healing hugs.
Our deepest sympathies to the entire family.
We are deeply saddened hearing of Marty’s passing. He was a outstanding person both in our community and with his family. Marty will be missed, Condolences and prayers for Deb and family.
Rest in peace Marty, you were gone too soon.
Rip Marty
Our condolences to our favourite mechanic around. I’m so glad you shared your excitement a few months ago with me about your new old car! That will be my final memories of you!
Cathy Mills Nichol
Oh soooo sad, my condolences to the family
Jocelyn Young
I wish to offer my condolences to Marty’s family. Bob and Kathy
I am so sorry to hear this. Marty was so kind and caring. The community has lost a wonderful person. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
Condolences to all Marty’s friends & family 😢 he was the best most honest mechanic out there he will be greatly missed 😢
Marty was one great man! He was one the most sincere men I have ever met! I can’t believe this news. My heart breaks for Deb. In my thoughts and prayers!
My sincerest condolences to the Robillard family.