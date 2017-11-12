Obituary Notice: ROBILLARD, Martin Nelson

It is with heavy hearts the family of Marty Nelson Robillard of Morinville, AB announces his passing on November 6, 2017 at the age of 54 years.

Marty is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; children: Jessie (Scott), Melanie (Doug), Victoria and Michael; parents: Verona and Al; as well as numerous other loving relatives and many dear friends.

Marty founded Technical Automotives 19 years ago because he wanted to help families by providing fair and honest automotive repairs.

Marty has been a huge part of the community in many ways by being a part of the Morinville Lions Club, Morinville Legion, sponsoring sport teams, donating to fundraisers and providing quidance to many.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, November 26th, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Cardiff Hall, Sturgeon County, AB.

Anyone who so wishes may make a memorial donation directly to the Morinville Lions Club, Box 3150, Morinville, AB T8R 1S1, to help children who are unable to afford music lessons or instruments, as music was a major part of Marty’s life.

