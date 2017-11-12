Plenty of upcoming events in Morinville

Below is a list of many of the local events you can take part in over the next few weeks and beyond.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Christmas Tree Decorating

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

(9502-100 Ave.)

Cost: Free with a donation to our local Santa Store

Program (new, unwrapped children/youth toy)

Help us decorate our Community Christmas Tree. This is a dropin

program, however, it will only run while supplies last. For

more information contact Community Services at 780.939.7839.

Friday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Nov. 19

Sports Weekend in Morinville

November 17 – 19, 2017

Bringing Sports Excellence to Our Community!

Show your team pride on Friday and sport your favourite team

jersey to school or work. There will be FREE Sport Drop-In the

week of November 13-19 for Ages 16+ and various hockey

games Friday and Saturday at the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

For complete details, visit www.morinville.ca

Saturday, Nov. 18

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Thursday, Nov. 23 & Friday, Nov. 24

2017 Fill-A-Bus Campaign

November 23-24, 2017

The Town of Morinville Community Services department and the Morinville Food Bank Society are teaming up to feed the hungry! Help us fill the Morinville Community Bus with non-perishable food items, cleaning and personal care items and cash donations. On Thursday November 23, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Community Bus will be making the rounds and gathering donations from area schools and businesses that have signed up to be collection points. On Friday November 24, the Morinville Community Bus will be at Morinville No Frills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Morinville Sobeys from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. If you would like to register your business as a collection point, contact Community Services at 780.939.7839.

Friday & Saturday, Nov. 24-25

Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival

November 24 – 26, 2017

An incredible Christmas event complete with a parade,

light displays at SJB Park, family activities, crafts, and much

more! Complete details and schedule is now posted at

www.morinville.ca

Saturday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Gingerbread House Making

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

LIMITED SPOTS LEFT!

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

(9502-100 Ave.)

Cost: $10 per child & parent

Gingerbread houses are a Christmas tradition and we have a

program where you can create them together. Come out

and create some magical and tasty memories to take home.

For more information or to register, contact Community

Services at 780.939.7839.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Thursday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Friday, Dec. 29