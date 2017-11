I walk the line

Donald Boutilier sent us this great shot of a critter walking down the train tracks.

Lucie Roy grabbed this shot of a mule deer buck in a field on Highway 2 north of town.

David Mills got us this great shot this morning at Highway 2 and Highway 37.

The two-panel painting done by community members and local artist Naji Matta is up at the library for all to see.

Another great photo submission from local photographer Donald Boutilier, taken from Cardiff Park