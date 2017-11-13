Pleasant Homes hosting first Business After Hours event

by Stephen Dafoe

Local business owners will have the opportunity to mix, mingle and network Nov. 15 at the Business After Dark event. The gathering runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pleasant Homes, the first local business to host the monthly event designed to give an alternative networking opportunity to the monthly Chamber luncheons.

“One of the main reasons for this is that some of the businesses are not able to come out at lunchtime,” said Pleasant Homes co-owner Simon Boersma. “We thought it would be great to actually recognize what every business does in the community.”

When a prominent local business was unaware of some of the services Boersma’s company offered, he realized there was an opportunity for businesses to get together to learn what each other does. Boersma said one of his company’s show homes would be open and people will be able to tour the yard.

Next month, a different business will be showcased and play host.

Wednesday night’s event will also have entertainment by local musician Kaylee performing her song Sing Hallelujah. Her CD will also be available for sale.