Government encouraging conversations to prevent bullying

Nov 14, 2017 admin Province, Schools and youth 0

Minister Sabir watches “The Bully Project”, an interactive play about bullying, with grade six students at Richard Secord School. – GOA photo

by Morinville News Staff

Bullying Awareness Week runs Nov. 12 -18 and the province is encouraging Albertans to help prevent bullying at school, work and elsewhere.

Stand Up and Promote Healthy Relationships is the theme for Bullying Awareness Week, an initiative that highlights the importance of preventing bullying and building healthy relationships in communities, workplaces, and schools.

“We have all known someone who has been a victim of bullying, or suffered ourselves,” said Irfan Sabir, Community and Social Services, in a media release Tuesday. “But by standing up for our colleagues, family members, children, and friends, we will create stronger, more resilient communities and a better province for everyone.”

Eighty per cent of Albertans who took a 2016 survey said they have witnessed bullying and 58 per cent indicated they were aware of cyberbullying in their communities. Additionally, 45 per cent reported they were bullied at work and 28 per cent felt bullying is a normal part of growing up.

The province is asking Albertans take part in the conversation using social media and #StandUpAB.

Topics laid out for the week include How do you stand up for healthy relationships? on Nov. 14, share ideas about how to stand up against bullying/prevent bullying on Nov. 15, where do you go for information and help? on Nov. 16, and what initiatives help to promote healthy relationships in your communities and schools? on Nov. 17.

Albertans experiencing bullying are encouraged to phone the 24/7 Helpline 1-888-456-2323 (available in 170 languages), or visit us online to chat or find resources.

Other provincial resources include ALIS’s Bullies at Work: What to Know and What You Can Do and Alberta Education resources on bullying.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7021 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Province

Province keeps tuition affordable for Alberta students

Oct 19, 2016 admin Province 0

The province announced Wednesday it would extend the tuition freeze for the 2-17-2018 academic year, allowing the government to work with stakeholders to review the tuition and fee model in Alberta.

The province estimates 250,000 full- and part-time students and apprentices will save approximately $16 million a year though the freeze on tuition and fees. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Columns

Column: Seniors’ care faulted in throne speech responses

Mar 9, 2014 admin Columns, Editorial & Opinion, Province 0

Not a lot was said about seniors in the Alberta government’s speech from the throne least week. In the speech given by Lieutenant-Governor Donald S. Ethell at the March 3 opening of the second session of 28th Alberta Legislature, the government congratulated itself for building a seniors’ care home in Strathmore… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply