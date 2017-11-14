Government encouraging conversations to prevent bullying

Minister Sabir watches “The Bully Project”, an interactive play about bullying, with grade six students at Richard Secord School. – GOA photo

by Morinville News Staff

Bullying Awareness Week runs Nov. 12 -18 and the province is encouraging Albertans to help prevent bullying at school, work and elsewhere.

Stand Up and Promote Healthy Relationships is the theme for Bullying Awareness Week, an initiative that highlights the importance of preventing bullying and building healthy relationships in communities, workplaces, and schools.

“We have all known someone who has been a victim of bullying, or suffered ourselves,” said Irfan Sabir, Community and Social Services, in a media release Tuesday. “But by standing up for our colleagues, family members, children, and friends, we will create stronger, more resilient communities and a better province for everyone.”

Eighty per cent of Albertans who took a 2016 survey said they have witnessed bullying and 58 per cent indicated they were aware of cyberbullying in their communities. Additionally, 45 per cent reported they were bullied at work and 28 per cent felt bullying is a normal part of growing up.

The province is asking Albertans take part in the conversation using social media and #StandUpAB.

Topics laid out for the week include How do you stand up for healthy relationships? on Nov. 14, share ideas about how to stand up against bullying/prevent bullying on Nov. 15, where do you go for information and help? on Nov. 16, and what initiatives help to promote healthy relationships in your communities and schools? on Nov. 17.

Albertans experiencing bullying are encouraged to phone the 24/7 Helpline 1-888-456-2323 (available in 170 languages), or visit us online to chat or find resources.

Other provincial resources include ALIS’s Bullies at Work: What to Know and What You Can Do and Alberta Education resources on bullying.