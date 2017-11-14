New Faces at the AIHA board table

The Alberta Industrial Heartland Association Welcomes New Board Members Alberta’s Industrial Heartland (November 10, 2017) –

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA), a cooperative of Lamont County, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County, and the Cities of Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan that promotes sustainable industrial development in the Heartland region welcomed two new board members last week. The organization also saw the transfer of Chairmanship from the City of Edmonton to the City of Fort Saskatchewan.

Joining the AIHA Board as of their Nov. 10 Annual General Meeting are newly-elected mayors Rod Frank from Strathcona County and Alanna Hnatiw from Sturgeon County.

They are joined on the Board by re-elected representatives Mayor Gale Katchur from Fort Saskatchewan, Mayor Don Iveson from the City of Edmonton, and Reeve Wayne Woldanski from the County of Lamont.

Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur replaces outgoing Chair, Mayor Don Iveson. Katchur will serve as AIHA Chair for two years.

“For two decades the AIHA Board has advanced investment and diversification in the Industrial Heartland,” Katchur said. “As Chair, I look forward to continuing that effort and leading the organization to ensure our region is sustainable, beneficial, innovative, and responsible.”

The AIHA Board meets four times yearly to address the strategic needs of AIHA. Fort Saskatchewan will hold Chairmanship until 2019 wherein it will pass to Sturgeon County.