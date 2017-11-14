Town ready to get lit

by Morinville News Staff

Nominations are being sought by the Town of Morinville to determine who has the home with the most community Christmas spirit. The Town of Morinville Best Lights contest has officially opened with nominations closing Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m. Judging will take place Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Town Bus will load up the judges and drive by the nominated home or business, stopping to judge from inside the bus, take a photo of the exterior, and then move on to the next nominated address.

Prizes for this year’s contest are Home Hardware gift cards – $150 for 1st Place, $100 for 2nd Place, and $50 for 3rd Place.

The Nomination Form and official rules for the Best Lights Competition can be downloaded at morinville.ca/doc-library/community/1223-2017-best-lights-nomination-form-1. Nominations can also be made by calling 780-939-7839.

Festival Weekend Ahead

The Town of Morinville’s Lite Up the Nite Festival takes place next weekend on Nov. 24 and 25 and organizers are looking forward to the community coming out to take part.

“The Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival is an annual three-day event that residents look forward to every November,” said Kathleen Ducharme, Events & Culture Programmer, “Attendees are able to enjoy a variety of Christmas activities, mostly for free, as well as opportunities to support local groups.”