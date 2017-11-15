Morinville Library’s Silent Auction runs through festival weekend

Nov 15, 2017

Above: Morinville Community Library Assistant Manager Cheryl Pasechnik poses with the current list of library events, including next week’s Silent Auction. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library will soon be setting up tables in the program room and throughout the library to showcase the many items up for bid during the library’s upcoming Silent Auction Nov. 21 to 25.

Library Assistant Manager Cheryl Pasechnik said the twice-annual event is an important fundraiser for the library.

“The Morinville Library’s Silent Auction is a huge fundraiser for us twice a year. It helps support our programs,” Pasechnik said. “It’s a great time to do some Christmas Shopping. We’re going to have a great selection of Ugg items, stuff from Disney, and who knows what else.
In addition to what has already been accumulated for the auction, the library is welcoming local businesses wanting to assist the library to consider donating auction items or services. Business can do so before or even as the auction kicks off Nov. 21.

“We would love to have items from any company or business or private individual,” Pasechnik said.

Last spring the library raised $4000 from their silent auction, money that went a long way towards funding the library’s many programs. Pasechnik is hoping to recreate the funding magic this time around.

“We have great items, and it’s fun for people to come,” Pasechnik said of the twice-annual event’s success. “We are going to be doing it right through the week of the Christmas Festival, and we will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 right after the parade.

Attic Sale To Follow

Although the upcoming silent auction is the last chance to bid this year, it won’t be the last chance for Morinville and Sturgeon County residents to snap up a bargain.

Immediately following the auction, the library will hold an Attic Sale Monday, Nov. 27 until Wednesday, Nov. 29. During the sale, the library will have items at Everything Must Go prices.
For more information visit MorinvilleLibrary.ca.

