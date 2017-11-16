MCHS Jr. Girls are 4J Zone Champs

submitted by Kent Lessard

The MCHS Jr High team travelled to Drayton Valley on Wednesday November 15th and after a slow start in pool play the Wolves battled their way to the top.

The girls beat R.F Staples Westlock and Barrhead en route to the gold medal and the Zone banner. The Jr High girls had a very successful season winning the SAPEC tournament, the MCHS Invitational and the 4J Zone Championships.

The team is made up of Dani Smith, Lilyah Richardson,Trinity Birch, Madison Brisson, Kennidi Knight, Jaeda Reaume, Maria Bevanda, Janae Tulloch, Emma Haun, Sofica Soria, Ashley Brost, Abby S.

Congratulations ladies

Editor’s Note: MCHS is hosting the North Central Volleyball Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Schedule below:

