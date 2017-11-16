Soldiers and Oilers Alumni to face off in hockey game to support wounded troops and families

by Morinville News Staff

The Seventh Annual Heroes Hockey Challenge (HHC), a series of annual charitable hockey fundraising events taking place in communities across Canada with various National Hockey League (NHL) alumni teams and celebrities, is underway.

The Edmonton HHC consists of two events: a Yellow Ribbon Gala on Saturday, Dec. 2, and the Heroes Hockey Challenge Game the Sunday, Dec. 3.

Proceeds from both the Gala and Hockey Game will be shared by the Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry (PPCLI) Foundation and the Edmonton Garrison MFRC, in support of programs for Canada’s serving military, veterans, and their families.

To date, HHC events have raised more than $250,000.

Hayley Wickenheiser will join the military Warriors team, while Ty Gretzky and Gord Bamford will join a star-studded Oilers Alumni team including Ryan Smyth, Andrew Ference, Fernando Pisani, Craig MacTavish, and former Oiler and Heroes Hockey Challenge Ambassador Garry Unger. David Pelletier, former Olympic Gold Medalist in pairs figure skating will also serve as a member of the Oilers Alumni team.

“This year, the event will start with a Yellow Ribbon gala dinner on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Edmonton Marriott at River Cree Resort,” said Roza Parlin, Executive Director Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre and Event Co-Chair. “The gala dinner invites members of the public and will host active members of Canada’s Army, well-known celebrities, NHL stars and civic leaders from the community – followed by the hockey game the following day.”

The family-friendly hockey game will be played in St. Albert at Servus Credit Union Place, giving hockey enthusiasts the opportunity to see some great hockey as well as view four trophies from the Hockey Hall of Fame. The trophies include the Conn Smythe, Hart, Art Ross and Canada Cup which will be on display at the game and available for viewing and photos with a $10 ticket to the game. Canadian country music star Gord Bamford will start the game with the singing of the national anthem, and local minor hockey league players from Edmonton and St. Albert will play against the Edmonton Oilers Alumni during intermission.

“Community events like these are only successful with the support of our generous sponsors,” said Malcolm Bruce, Event Chair, Heroes Hockey Challenge 2017. We truly appreciate our partnerships with Oilers Entertainment Group, Capital Power, Marriott at River Cree Resort, Beaverbrook, Edmonton Salutes, Dow Canada and our local media supporters. ”

Tickets are available for both the gala and the hockey game on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/heroes-hockey-challenge-yellow-ribbon-gala-2017-tickets-34444303840-30-