D.A.R.E. program may make a comeback

Nov 19, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

Students take part in the DARE program in this Morinville News file photo.

by Lucie Roy
Morinville News Correspondent

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program was removed this year from the Morinville Detachment Community Initiatives program due to the time it takes to run the program and to the current shortage of RCMP members.

D.A.R.E. is a nine- to ten-week program taught by police officers at the Grade 5 and 6 that teaches students good decision-making skills to help them lead safe and healthy lives.

At the Nov. 14 council meeting, the D.A.R.E. program was brought up by Deputy Mayor Stephen Dafoe as a request to restore the program using photo enforcement revenues.

Dafoe’s motion allocates up to $5000 of 2016 photo enforcement revenues to pay for a facilitator to bring the program back into the schools.

Town Administration will explore the opportunity to have an outside resource to a maximum of $5000 and bring something back to Council for the Nov. 28 Regular Council meeting.

Dafoe said he’d previously discussed the topic of providing the program with Community Peace Officer (CPO) Sergeant William Norton. During the conversation it was mentioned there currently are two CPO officers who are qualified to offer the program, however, one is off on leave presently. Norton suggested the town could bring in an outside resource that is trained to offer this program in schools. Norton estimated $5000 would cover the cost of a facilitator for the nine-week program.

Dafoe’s motion was to do precisely that.

“As Council knows, we made requests to find out how much money we do have in that [photo enforcement] fund. I believe this program falls under our Public Safety Requirement for that [town policy on spending photo enforcement monies]. It [D.A.R.E.] connects youth with Law Enforcement in a positive way at a crucial time in their life. I will not get into a debate whether the D.A.R.E. program is effective or not. But I think it does speak to the choices, the good choices in life, and puts young students in contact with law enforcement, so they have that connection [ad knowledge] that law enforcement is not a group that needs to be feared.”

The motion was carried unanimously.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7038 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

Morinville Mayor elected to advocate for Towns East

Nov 25, 2013 admin Morinville 0

by Ashley Janes

Morinville – Mayor Lisa Holmes was elected to the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) for a two-year term as Director of Towns East during the 2013 Convention and Annual General Meeting held in Calgary Nov. 19 t- 22. “As the Director of Towns East, I will represent 35 Towns on the AUMA Board of Directors. These include Towns East of Highway 2 and North of Innisfail,” Holmes said… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Apartment proposal to go to public hearing

Jan 11, 2012 admin Local News 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – A proposed three-storey, 39-unit apartment building in Morinville’s downtown area will now go to a public hearing after Morinville Town Council gave unanimous first reading to a bylaw to allow an amendment to the Land Use… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Arts & Culture

Youth fiction has a new protector

Sep 16, 2012 admin Arts & Culture, Morinville 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Sipping an iced beverage at a local coffee shop, 18-year-old Grant MacEwan student Rebecca Bourque is modest in telling how her four-year long journey to becoming a published author unfolded. The Morinville resident has recently published The Protectors, the first of a three-book fantasy series she has written.

“I’ve always been really interested in reading,” Bourque said of her love of the printed word, a love that has caused… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply