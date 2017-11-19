Liquor bag program invites students to design messages on impaired driving

Nov 19, 2017 admin Province, Schools and youth 0

by Morinville News Staff

With holiday season upon us, the government says Alberta’s youth are creating “impactful and creative messages” to remind Albertans of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Since 2012, Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) Alberta, in partnership with the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC), has coordinated their liquor bag campaign. The campaign has Grade 1 to Grade 12 students personalize a message to raise awareness on the impact of impaired driving on a paper liquor bag.

Alberta teachers and community supporters are encouraged to order their free liquor paper bags, which will serve as a blank canvas for students’ designs from now until December 15.

The completed bags can be dropped off at local liquor stores by school staff as a visual reminder to customers not to drink and drive this holiday season. Last year, more than 65,000 bags were ordered and distributed to 282 schools.

Students can also enter the Liquor Bag Design Contest through their school, with a chance to win 1 of 10 prizes, ranging in value from $100-500. The overall winner will also have their design printed on one million bags, which will be distributed to Alberta liquor stores for use beginning the May 2018 long weekend. Students are encouraged to share their bag design on Instagram using the hashtag #SADDbag.

For more information on the campaign and contest or to order paper liquor bags, please visit SADDalberta.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7038 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

Morinville

Municipalities have new rules to follow

Oct 26, 2017 admin Morinville, Province, Sturgeon County 0

For the first time in more than two decades, the province has made significant changes to the Municipal Government Act (MGA), legislation that sets the rules for how local governments function and provide services to residents. Those wholesale changes to the MGA have now been proclaimed as law […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply