MCHS earn gold in North Central 3A Zones

Nov 19, 2017 admin Morinville Sports 1

Above: The Wolves take on Barrhead ahead of the playoffs Saturday afternoon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo. Below: The Wolves emerged as 3A Zone Volleyball Champions. – Submitted Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community High School Boys hosted the North Central 3A Volleyball Zones over the weekend and walked away with gold for their efforts.

The competition began Friday with the boys handily defeating Edwin Parr 25-7 and 25-9 at MCHS. That magic was repeated at Primeau later in the day when the Wolves defeated Frank Maddock 25-10 and 25-13.

Saturday saw the Boys start the day against Hilltop, walking away with a 25-8 / 25-11 victory. In their second game against R.F. Staples, the Wolves were short 26-24 in the first set but came ahead 27-25 in the second to win. In their final game ahead of playoffs, the Wolves were down in the first set to Barrhead but pulled ahead in the second set to win the contest.

Afternoon playoffs saw the first-place Wolves take on Frank Maddock. That contest ended with a 25-9 and 25-13 to put MCHS into the gold-medal game against Barrhead.

The Boys won the first set of the championship game 25-16 and followed it up on the other side of the court with a 25-20 finish.

R.F. Staples took Bronze in the tournament.

The MCHS Girls took to the road for their 3A Volleyball Zones tournament Saturday in Westlock at R.F. Staples. Results were not available by our deadline.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7039 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

RBC and MCHS partner for HOWLS Olympics, donate money to library

Jun 6, 2017 admin Arts & Culture, Business, Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

The RBC Morinville Team volunteered Tuesday at Morinville Comunity High School for the Howls Olympics.

Carmen Dubas, Gale Galenza, Dana Hubley, Karen Wilson, Denise Hittinger, Kathy Chalcraft and Janice Namchuk attended the event on behalf of the bank. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Morinville Sports Shorts – The Morinville News

Leave a Reply