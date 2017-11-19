MCHS earn gold in North Central 3A Zones

Above: The Wolves take on Barrhead ahead of the playoffs Saturday afternoon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo. Below: The Wolves emerged as 3A Zone Volleyball Champions. – Submitted Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community High School Boys hosted the North Central 3A Volleyball Zones over the weekend and walked away with gold for their efforts.

The competition began Friday with the boys handily defeating Edwin Parr 25-7 and 25-9 at MCHS. That magic was repeated at Primeau later in the day when the Wolves defeated Frank Maddock 25-10 and 25-13.

Saturday saw the Boys start the day against Hilltop, walking away with a 25-8 / 25-11 victory. In their second game against R.F. Staples, the Wolves were short 26-24 in the first set but came ahead 27-25 in the second to win. In their final game ahead of playoffs, the Wolves were down in the first set to Barrhead but pulled ahead in the second set to win the contest.

Afternoon playoffs saw the first-place Wolves take on Frank Maddock. That contest ended with a 25-9 and 25-13 to put MCHS into the gold-medal game against Barrhead.

The Boys won the first set of the championship game 25-16 and followed it up on the other side of the court with a 25-20 finish.

R.F. Staples took Bronze in the tournament.

The MCHS Girls took to the road for their 3A Volleyball Zones tournament Saturday in Westlock at R.F. Staples. Results were not available by our deadline.