Morinville Sports Shorts

Above: The MCHS Boys Volleyball team came out of weekend zones with the North Central 3A Zones Championship. See story here.

Kings take down Barons

The Morinville Senior AA Kings took down the Devon Barons 13-4 at home Saturday night, raising their standing to 4-2-0 this season. The Kings sit tied with Bonnyville for first place but the Kings are two games ahead.

The Kings are on the road to Daysland Nov. 25.

Jets fall to Merchants

The Morinville Junior B Jets fell 2-1 to the visiting St. Albert Merchants Saturday night in a tight game. The Jets currently stand at 10-6-1 and in fourth place.

They play the Royals Wednesday night on the road and against the Regals Friday night at home. Game time is 8:30 PM.

Sabretooths end season with a win

The Orijen Sabretooths Juvenile Girls ended their fall season with a 58-40 win over the St. Albert SLAM. The girls pulled off a 6-1 season this year.