Community groups eligible for grants supporting women’s equality and empowerment,

Minister McLean announces the 2017-18 Status of Women grant program alongside past grant recipients. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Status of Women is inviting community groups to apply for grants for local projects that make life better for women and girls in Alberta.

The Government of Alberta says it is building on the province’s first-ever grant program focused on improving the lives of women and girls and is opening another round of opportunities for 2017-18.

Community groups can apply for funding up to $50,000 each to pilot a local idea or to expand successful projects that help advance equality for Alberta women.

Thirty projects, including a women’s leadership conference in Bonnyville, an Edmonton workshop series for Francophone women on career advancement in the healthcare field, and training immigrant women for tech jobs in Calgary have been funded in the inaugural year.

“Over the past year, we have been working to ensure women and girls live free from violence and harassment and that women are equally represented in leadership roles and benefit equally from economic opportunity,” said Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women. “I’m thrilled to be building on that momentum today by putting much-needed resources in the hands of local organizations to make life better for women and girls.”

To be elligible for the grant, projects must focus on specific areas, including help women to secure good jobs and close the wage gap, prevent and respond to violence against women and girls, or increase women in senior leadership roles, encourage women to run for elected office or apply for boards.

Organizations can apply to organize conferences, training, and events up to $25,000), attending conferences, training and events up to $5,000, create mentorship relationships to build capacity up to $50,000, or expand a successful initiative to other parts of Alberta up to $50,000.

Deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

Details at: https://www.alberta.ca/status-of-women-grant.aspx.