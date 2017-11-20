Notley and Kenney pleased with Nebraska Keystone XL decision

by Morinville News Staff

Premier Rachel Notley and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney are applauding a decision by Nebraska state officials to approve TransCanada’s $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline Monday.

Notley said the province’s submission to the Nebraska Public Service Commission indicated the pipeline would mean greater energy security for all North Americans by making sure people have access to Alberta’s responsibly developed energy resources.

“This is another step in our broader effort to bring more Alberta oil to the world, diversify our markets and maximize the value we as Albertans get. Today, U.S. decision makers carefully considered a pipeline and granted an approval,” Notley said., adding she continues to urge Canadian decision makers to follow the Nebraska example so there can be access to global markets from Canadian ports, supporting Canadian jobs. “While we are very pleased with Nebraska’s approval, it underscores that Canadian regulators need to keep pace if we are going to build a truly diversified set of markets.”

Kenney said Monday’s news was a welcome development for hardworking Albertans in the province’s energy sector.

“Keystone XL will provide much-needed market access for Alberta oil, allowing our industry to grow and prosper,” Kenney said, taking the opportunity to take a shot at the government for not supporting the project when in opposition.

“From the very beginning, common-sense Albertans knew this pipeline was a no-brainer. It was unfortunate that the NDP could not bring itself to vocally support this critically important project,” Kenney said. “The NDP opposed Keystone XL while in opposition, and did not offer any substantive objections when then-President Obama rejected the project in November 2015.”