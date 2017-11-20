Notley and Kenney pleased with Nebraska Keystone XL decision

Nov 20, 2017 admin National News, Province 0

by Morinville News Staff

Premier Rachel Notley and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney are applauding a decision by Nebraska state officials to approve TransCanada’s $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline Monday.

Notley said the province’s submission to the Nebraska Public Service Commission indicated the pipeline would mean greater energy security for all North Americans by making sure people have access to Alberta’s responsibly developed energy resources.

“This is another step in our broader effort to bring more Alberta oil to the world, diversify our markets and maximize the value we as Albertans get. Today, U.S. decision makers carefully considered a pipeline and granted an approval,” Notley said., adding she continues to urge Canadian decision makers to follow the Nebraska example so there can be access to global markets from Canadian ports, supporting Canadian jobs. “While we are very pleased with Nebraska’s approval, it underscores that Canadian regulators need to keep pace if we are going to build a truly diversified set of markets.”

Kenney said Monday’s news was a welcome development for hardworking Albertans in the province’s energy sector.

“Keystone XL will provide much-needed market access for Alberta oil, allowing our industry to grow and prosper,” Kenney said, taking the opportunity to take a shot at the government for not supporting the project when in opposition.

“From the very beginning, common-sense Albertans knew this pipeline was a no-brainer. It was unfortunate that the NDP could not bring itself to vocally support this critically important project,” Kenney said. “The NDP opposed Keystone XL while in opposition, and did not offer any substantive objections when then-President Obama rejected the project in November 2015.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7044 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

Province

Alberta wildfire season begins March 1

Feb 16, 2017 admin Province 0

Though snow and ice are still on the ground, Alberta wildland firefighters are gearing up to defend the province and its communities from forest fires.

Human activity caused more than 60 per cent of last year’s wildfires. Last year, 1,338 wildfires burned more than 611,000 hectares, including the Horse River wildfire that spread into Fort McMurray. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business

Parties applaud Trump’s approval of Keystone XL

Jan 24, 2017 admin Business, National News, Province 0

Shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to move forward on construction of the Keystone XL project, previously blocked by President Obama, the Conservative Party of Canada and Wildrose issued statements applauding the move. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply