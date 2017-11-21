Jandel Homes helping Marvelous Moms again this year

Nov 21, 2017 admin Business, Local News, Morinville, People 0

Above: Jandel Homes President and CEO Mark Huchulak talks about the importance of his company’s Fill-a-House event.

Below: Morinville Marvelous Moms Founder Sarah Hall talks to attendees.

by Stephen Dafoe

Jandel Homes’ Meadows of Morinville community hosted a Fill a House Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction Monday night in aid of the Morinville Marvelous Moms’ Adopt-a-Family Program.

Jandel Homes does a Fill-a-House event in several locations. Monday’s Morinville event, their third in six days, followed events in Edmonton and Grande Prairie. It was the first for Morinville, although the company made a cash donation to the MMM last year.

“All the proceeds from this event will stay local in the community, in Morinville,” said Jandel Homes President and CEO Mark Huchulak. “We don’t comingle any of the donations, toys, etc. It stays in the market where we do the event.”

Huchulak said Jandel is excited to work with the MMM this year and expressed the importance of giving to the cause.

“These guys do the real heavy lifting,” Huchulak said. “We just have to come and have some drinks and food. They have to go out there and sort, organize and distribute everything. It is greatly appreciated. There are many families that are having a hard time and the Christmas season really accentuates that.”

Hall and her group appreciate the support. The Adopt-a-Family founder said six years ago two Morinville mothers wanted to help two families that were really struggling.

“The way that the community has backed us in the last six years has been amazing,” she said. “We’ve now helped almost 300 families in Morinville in six years. That is because of not just us but the community coming together.”

Hall said Jandel would provide the group with a house to use to sort gifts donated this season.

Amounts raised at the Silent Auction were not available by our deadline.

For more information on the Morinville Marvelous Moms, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/morinvillemoms/.

