The Week in Photos

The Santa Store Auction raised $12170 this year for the Midstream Support Society.



Snowflakes and Stars craft sale and Art Club took place with plenty of vendors on both floors of the cultural centre. The Morinville Festival Society Craft Sale takes place this Saturday at MCHS.



The MCHS Wolves took gold in 3A Zones tournament over the weekend.



Donald Boutilier got these shots of the former Lutheran Church being loaded up and ready for its move to the Father’s House location just outside of Morinville. The units will be moved across farm fields once the ground is completely frozen solid.



Interesting sales display counter at Mercantile that some of our older readers will remember seeing in their youth.



Morinville Library's Silent Auction starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. and runs through festival weekend.

The Chamber's 70th Anniversary Gala and Awards night is Nov. 30.