Grants for restorative justice programs available

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says it is supporting programs that allow offenders to repair the harm they have caused to victims and communities by putting $252,000 in funding on the table for programs.

Restorative justice, an alternative dispute resolution approach focusing on the needs of those affected by crime, holds offenders responsible for their actions while addressing the causes of crime and the harm offenders do to victims and the community. Restorative Justice programs are an alternative or supplement to any sentence that can be initiated at any time during the criminal justice process.

Organizations working to promote restorative justice initiatives and put them in place can apply for an Alberta Community Restorative Justice (ACRJ) grant to a maximum of $50,000 per initiative. Deadline for applications is Dec. 21.

“Restorative justice creates an inclusive environment that ensures victims have a voice, and at the same time allows offenders to make meaningful restitution for their crimes,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General. “We are proud to provide this funding to enable restorative justice programs to thrive throughout Alberta.”

Incorporated non-profit and volunteer organizations, coalitions, local community groups, and First Nations are eligible for the grants. Provincially sanctioned youth justice committees are also eligible provided the grant is used for work that is not covered by their core funding.

Information and application forms are available on the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General restorative justice website at https://www.solgps.alberta.ca/safe_communities/crime_prevention/Pages/ACRJ-grants.aspx.

Interested parties can also call the Crime Prevention and Restorative Justice Unit at 780-415-1819. To call toll-free in Alberta, first dial 310-0000.