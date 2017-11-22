Morinville’s Annual Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival on this weekend

Nov 22, 2017 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is inviting residents and non residents to join them for the community’s annual Christmas celebration of family, community and the holiday season. Morinville’s Lite Up the Nite Festival runs November 24 to 26.

The weekend activities include the annual Fill-A-Bus on Friday, the Morinville Farmers Market Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, The Museum’s Old Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, a family skate with Santa on Sunday, and the main event – the Lite Up the Nite Parade, the lighting of the park and fireworks Saturday night.

Organizers say the Children & Youth Festival is happening again this year. The event will include tattoos, a letters to Santa station, a toy collection for Santa Store, bouncy castles and other activities.

“The Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival is an annual three-day event that residents look forward to every November,” said explains Kathleen Ducharme, Events & Culture Programmer in a media release. “Attendees are able to enjoy a variety of Christmas activities, mostly for free, as well as opportunities to support local groups.”

Last year’s festival took 117 volunteers and 376 of volunteer hours to put on.

Last year, the Fill-A-Bus for businesses collected 780 kilograms of food as well as $3500. The parking lot (Sobeys/No Frills) Fill-A-Bus collected 1130 kilograms of food as well as cash donations.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7053 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

Integra Tire gets race fans’ motors running

Jul 26, 2012 admin Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

By Morinville News Staff

Morinville – Integra Tire had some high powered help in showing the benefits of Firestone and Bridgestone tires Thursday afternoon; the presence of the Bridgestone and Firestone Performance Trailer, a long box full of racing vehicles sure to whet the appetites of motoring fans… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Town looking for outdoor explorers

Jul 6, 2011 admin Local News, Schools and youth 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville – The Town of Morinville is planning a week of outdoor adventure July 18 – 22. The Outdoor Explorers program offers children aged 6 to 12 an opportunity to explore the great outdoors with hiking and learning about plants and animals… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Morinville Remembers

Nov 11, 2010 admin Local News 1

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

This Article Contains Photo Gallery

Morinville – Residents, dignitaries and members of the armed forces past and present came out in full force on a chilly Thursday morning to pay their respects to those who have fallen in combat and for those who continue to serve for the rights and freedoms Canadians enjoy.

[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply