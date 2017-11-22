Morinville’s Annual Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival on this weekend

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is inviting residents and non residents to join them for the community’s annual Christmas celebration of family, community and the holiday season. Morinville’s Lite Up the Nite Festival runs November 24 to 26.

The weekend activities include the annual Fill-A-Bus on Friday, the Morinville Farmers Market Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, The Museum’s Old Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, a family skate with Santa on Sunday, and the main event – the Lite Up the Nite Parade, the lighting of the park and fireworks Saturday night.

Organizers say the Children & Youth Festival is happening again this year. The event will include tattoos, a letters to Santa station, a toy collection for Santa Store, bouncy castles and other activities.

“The Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival is an annual three-day event that residents look forward to every November,” said explains Kathleen Ducharme, Events & Culture Programmer in a media release. “Attendees are able to enjoy a variety of Christmas activities, mostly for free, as well as opportunities to support local groups.”

Last year’s festival took 117 volunteers and 376 of volunteer hours to put on.

Last year, the Fill-A-Bus for businesses collected 780 kilograms of food as well as $3500. The parking lot (Sobeys/No Frills) Fill-A-Bus collected 1130 kilograms of food as well as cash donations.