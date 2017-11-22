Province releases lower dental fee guide

by Morinville News Staff

The government says a new fee guide will give Albertans an additional tool to help save money and get better value during their next trip to the dentist.

The guide, announced in 2016, was developed in collaboration with the Alberta Dental Association and College. The new dental fee guide, the first in more than 20 years, suggests an 8.5 per cent drop in prices for 60 common dental procedures.

“I’ve heard from seniors and parents worried about creeping costs and the affordability of dental care,” said Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health. “We’ve partnered with the Alberta Dental Association and College to make sure dental health is affordable and transparent in this province.”

The government says a 2016 review found Albertans pay more than other provinces for certain dental procedures.

The new fee guide takes effect Jan. 1, 2018. Although the government says dentists are not obligated to follow the guide, other provinces have seen the vast majority of dentists align with their provincial dental fee guides.

The fee guide is online at alberta.ca/dental-fees.aspx