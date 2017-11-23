Police investigate business break and enter

by Morinville News Staff

The Flower Stop and Gift Shop was broken into Nov. 19 between the hours of 1:50 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Police say an unknown male smashed out the front window and gained entry to the business. It does not appear the male made off with any property or monies. Surveillance video in the area shows the male suspect heading towards 101 Avenue by way of 103rd St.

The male suspect is described as a white male, balding, about 5’9″, 200 pounds, wearing a black waste-length coat with a distinct fur lined hood, darker coloured blue jeans. He was carrying a pry bar.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.