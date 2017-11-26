Judges pick parade winners

Photos by Lucie Roy

The Parade Judging at the Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival took place just prior to the start of the parade Saturday night with Councillors Nicole Boutestein and Rebecca Balanko judging the floats.


Best Festive Float went to the Catholic Women’s League (CWL)


Best Promotion of Business wet to the Bus Services bus with children on board.


Best of Show in Youth/Child category was My Loft.


Best of Show in group/ organization was the Morinville Public School float.


Best of Show in Pedestrian was Morinville Community Library.


Honourable Mention was Physical Therapy & Sports Injury Clinic.

