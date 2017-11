photos by Lucie Roy

This past weekend’s Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival included an opportunity for people to go see the displays at the Musée Morinville Museum titled An Old Fashioned Christmas.

One of the highlights of the display is the miniature Christmas village.

The displays will be set up until Jan. 3 and the Museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

Also worth seeing is the travelling art exhibit – When we were young.