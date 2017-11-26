Residents and businesses come out to support food bank

Above: Rotary members Linda Kilian, Nicky Couglin, and Food Bank volunteer Isabel Skjersven with a $1000 cheque presented by Rotary Club of Morinville Acting- President Milly Kilian to the Food Bank. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

The Fill-A-Bus was at Chris & Tracey’s No Frills and Morinville Sobeys on Friday collecting nonperishable food items and cash donations for the Morinville Food Bank Society.

Totals raised at this year’s food drive were down considerably from previous years. This year’s tally was 1850 pounds, less than one-third of that collected in 2016.

Last year’s tally collected 5720 pounds of food and plenty of cash donations. The annual charity event had a record year in 2013 with 7255 pounds collected. The following year saw a more than 50 per cent drop to 3546 pounds due to sub-zero weather.

The Rotary Club of Morinville donated $1000 to the Knights of Columbus for the Christmas Hampers and $1000 to the Food Bank.

Morinville Deputy Fire Chief Joel Houle made a $250 presentation on behalf of the Morinville Fire Fighters Foundation to the Morinville Food Bank with Knights of Columbus member Henry Lamoureux accepting on their behalf.

Volunteers included Sarah Eckersley, Sydney Eckersley, Tyler Dziwenka, Brekk-Lyn Holterhus and from the Knights of Columbus Pat Earles and Paul Froment as well as Isabel Skjersven, a volunteer with the Food Bank, At Sobeys, members of the Fire Department were present to help with the loading of the donations on the bus.

Tracy Barber with her donation to the Morinville Food Bank at No Frills on Friday morning.

Sydney Eckersley was one of the volunteers to help load the bus at No Frills

Rotary members Nicky Couglin, Linda Kilian and Milly Kilian presented a $1000 cheque on behalf of the Rotary Club of Morinville to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper program. The cheque was accepted by Knights of Columbus members Pat Earles and Paul Froment.

Members of the Morinville Fire Department volunteering at Sobeys for the Fill-a-Bus.

Morinville Fire Department Deputy Chief Joel Houle presenting a $250 cheque from the Morinville Fire Fighters Foundation to Knights of Columbus member Henry Lamoureux accepting on behalf of the Food Bank.

Fire Department cheque presentation.