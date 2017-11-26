Town Lites Up The Nite during festival weekend

Above: Santa visits with a couple of young fans at the Lions Club’s Breakfast with Santa event.



Video slideshow of some of our festival shots.



Fireworks were launched from the arena field this year.

by Morinville News Staff

Photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Town of Morinville invited residents and non-residents to join them for the community’s annual Christmas celebration of family, community and the holiday season Nov. 24 to 26.

The weekend activities included the annual Fill-A-Bus on Friday, the Morinville Farmers Market Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, The Museum’s Old Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, a family skate with Santa on Sunday, and the main event – the Lite Up the Nite Parade, the lighting of the park and fireworks Saturday night.

“The Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival is an annual three-day event that residents look forward to every November,” said Kathleen Ducharme, Events & Culture Programmer, prior to the weekend festival. “Attendees are able to enjoy a variety of Christmas activities, mostly for free, as well as opportunities to support local groups.”

The Children & Youth Festival was one of the weekend’s highlights again this year. The event included tattoos, a letters to Santa station, a toy collection for the Santa Store, bouncy castles and other activities.

Last year, the Fill-A-Bus for businesses collected 780 kilograms of food as well as $3500. The parking lot (Sobeys/No Frills) Fill-A-Bus collected 1130 kilograms of food as well as cash donations. Amounts raised this year were not available by our story deadline.

Saturday’s parade ran down 100 Avenue from the cultural centre to and beyond St. Jean Baptiste Park. Mr. and Mr.s Claus made a trip back to the park to light up the park for the Christmas season.

The park lighting was followed by the annual Christmas festival fireworks display.

Sunday’s activities included a family skate at the arena and a drop-in drum circle at the library.

The Old Fahioned Christmas was on display at the museum. It is on until Jan. 3.

Lion Jim turners preps the batter for the Lions Club’s Breakfast with Santa.

Mayor Turner photobombs a couple of breakfast attendees.

A young lady walks her marionette at the craft sale.

The children’s performer takes to the stage with some impressive whip demonstrations.



Mayor Turner and Santa Claus light the park.



Residents wath the fireworks display near the arena.