One dead after County collision

by Morinville News Staff

The driver of an SUV is dead following a motor vehicle collision on Highway 44 near Meadowview Drive in Sturgeon County Sunday.

At approximately 6 p.m. November 26, Morinville RCMP attended to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 44. A southbound SUV crossed the centre line colliding head-on with a northbound truck.

Police say the driver and lone occupant of the SUV was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on the scene. The two occupants of the truck were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say next of kin have been notified and the identity of the deceased will not be released.

An RCMP collision analyst attended to assist with the investigation. The collision remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this collision to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.