Parents urged to file taxes to get Alberta Child Benefit

by Morinville News Staff

The latest Alberta Child Benefit payment was issued Monday to lower-income families; however, Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee is reminding other eligible Albertans to file their taxes to receive the financial support.

Alberta families earning less than $41,746 per year in family net income are eligible to receive the Alberta Child Benefit.

The province is encouraging Albertans to file their tax return, where they can apply for the Canada Child Benefit, a move that will automatically enrol them for the Alberta Child Benefit.

“Families should not have to choose between groceries and clothing – this is especially true during the winter months,” Larivee said. “That’s why our government is making life more affordable and helping lower-income families meet their basic needs.”

Benefit payments get mailed or direct deposited by the Canada Revenue Agency. There are as many as four instalments each year, depending on the amount a family is eligible for.

The maximum annual benefit is $1,114 for families with one child and up to $2,785 for families with four or more children.

Families who receive Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) and Income Support are also eligible for the Alberta Child Benefit.

Albertans can access free tax preparation clinics offered to eligible taxpayers year-round by community organizations.