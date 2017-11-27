Town considering making Perras Place lot a park

Nov 27, 2017 admin Arts & Culture, Business, Local News, Morinville 1

by Morinville News Staff

After much debate about the fate of Perras Place, Council ultimately decided it had to go. Demolition of the Moroccurred building occurred this fall.

Council is being asked to provide direction to Administration on what to do with the property at their Nov. 28 meeting.

In a report to Council in the Nov. 28 Council package, Administration has indicated that demolition was completed in a way that “most of the current infrastructure other than the building was saved,” something Administration believes works nicely for a park redevelopment.

“The current sign that is in place meets the park standard found in all the parks in Town and can easily be reworded to include a new park name,” the report continues.


ABOVE: PROPOSED PARK DESIGN AT FORMER PERRAS PLACE LOCATION

Town Administration suggest the potential park be named Perras Place, retaining what the demolished house had on its front while maintaining recognition of the Perras Family.

Other infrastructure includes the plant gardens, a wooden tree sculpture and existing stamped concrete.

Administration says it has engaged the help of a landscape architect to “help develop a concept and budget that could be used as a starting point for redevelopment.”

Redeveloping the space to fit the concept is estimated to cost $77,319; however, Administration believes using the saved infrastructure and using Town resources where possible can reduce the budget.

The Town Administration also recommends using a phased approach to the park development over a two year period to halve the budget in 2018. Phasing would require a
budget of $25,000 to $35,000 per year.

Year two would include the development or planting of raised plant beds that would match the space that the Perras house once occupied.

Administration’s report indicates the proposed park creates “a linkage to our community past that celebrates both the Perras Family and other prominent events/People of Morinville.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7076 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Canada Day in the Park a hit

Jul 2, 2015 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0

This year’s Canada Day in the Park drew approximately 1000 residents and visitors to St. Jean Baptiste Park for an afternoon of family activities. As in previous years, groups of volunteers blanketed Morinville overnight with miniature Canadian flags at the end of driveways. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Open house to tackle two Town of Morinville projects

Sep 23, 2012 admin Morinville 3

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Residents and business owners are being invited to an open house Wednesday night that will offer information on two projects critical to future economic development in Morinville’s downtown core. The Coeur de Morinville Area Structure Plan (ASP) and Highway 642 Functional Planning Study Joint Open House is set to run Sept. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30pm at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. .. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Sturgeon County Mayor speaks of collaboration and rec funding

Mar 12, 2015 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

Sturgeon County Council has been busy building relationships in the region according to Mayor Tom Flynn. The mayor was the guest of the Morinville Rotary Club Mar. 11 and began his presentation praising the service club for their own collaborative efforts. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

Leave a Reply