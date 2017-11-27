Upcoming events in town

Below is a list of upcoming events and activities happening in and around Morinville.

Wednesday – Saturday until Jan. 3

An Old Fashioned Christmas

Come and see the unique antique Christmas display at the museum. Open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. Also see the When We Were Young, travelling art exhibit.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Gingerbread House Making

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

(9502-100 Ave.)

Cost: $10 per child & parent

Gingerbread houses are a Christmas tradition and we have a

program where you can create them together. Come out

and create some magical and tasty memories to take home.

For more information or to register, contact Community

Services at 780.939.7839.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Wednesday, Dec. 6- Friday, Dec. 8

James and the Giant Peach

MCHS school Production of James and the Giant Peach takes place December 6th, 7th and 8th at 7PM at the MCCC. Tickets are now on sale in the school office and Morinville Sobeys for $10 each.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Friday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Jan. 3



The Learning Circle is a format for organizing and honoring the collective wisdom of a group and is present in many indigenous cultures. Together we will work through the Indigenous Canada course in an environment of education and reflection.

Indigenous Canada is a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) brought to you by the U of A that explores Indigenous histories and contemporary issues in Canada.

From an Indigenous perspective, this course explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today from a historical and critical perspective highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations.

Register at the front desk to hold your spot in the learning circle, then register yourself online https://www.ualberta.ca/admissions-programs/online-courses/indigenous-canada.

Join us Thursday evenings at the library, January 4th to March 22nd from 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

Contact Morinville Community Library for more information.

780-939-3292

info@morinvillelibrary.ca

10125 100 Avenue

Morinville, AB

Saturday, February 3, 2018

LIVE at the CCC: Marquee Pianos Cabaret

Saturday, February 3, 2018 – Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

Tickets: Adult $38 | Senior $35

This is a high-octane, all-request dueling throwdown! From epic sing-alongs to Top 40 dance floor favourites, this show is all about having a good time with the audience calling the

shots. Featuring 4 sets of great music, this special late night cabaret will keep the party going. Includes midnight dessert & appetizers.

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Winter Walk Day

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Time: 12:15 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

Join us for a half hour Winter Walk, or enjoy a walk on your

break and post on Town of Morinville social media using

Sunday, February 18 & Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

Snowman Festival

February 18 & 19, 2018

A wonderful weekend of fun and activities in Morinville. For more information, contact Community Services at 780.939.7839. or visit www.morinville.ca in January for the

schedule of events.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament

Monday, February 19, 2018 – Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Heritage Lake

Cost: Family team: $30 | Adult team: $80

Ages 5 to 7, 8 to 11, 12 to 15: $65

Join the fun in the 2nd Annual Family Day Classic 3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament with prizes to be won. Family Division is non-competitive; helmet, stick and gloves are required. Youth &

Adult division is competitive. Full equipment is required. Minimum 3/Maximum 6 per team. For more information contact Tyler Edworthy at tedworthy@morinville.ca or call

780.939.7834.