Marvelous Moms Adopt-a-Family underway for the sixth year

by Stephen Dafoe

What began as a way for a couple of local mothers to connect over coffee and over the Internet has expanded to a network of hundreds of Morinville and area moms who are once again uniting for a noble purpose – making sure no family is left behind this Christmas season. The marvellous idea reinforces the group’s self-chosen name – Morinville Marvelous Moms.

The group, active on and off Facebook, have kicked off their sixth annual MMM Adopt-a-Family program and are looking for new, unwrapped items for gifts as well as food items to build hampers.

The donations will be distributed once sorted and earmarked for specific adopted families.

Jandel Homes is lending the group one of their homes to sort items for distribution this year; something organizers are grateful for. Jandel Homes also has chosen the initiative as their charity for the local version of their Fill-a-House campaign. Donations can be dropped off at the company’s Meadows of Morinville development office on 100 Street north of the cemetery. Additional locations include Higher Grounds and Morinville Veterinary Clinic.

Marvelous Mom member and adopt-a-family founder Sarah Hall said the cause is near and dear to her because it happened to her family when she was young.

“I will never forget that night as long as I live,” she recalled. “The look on my mom’s face, and the tears of relief. I’ll just never forget it, and I want others to feel the same way.”

The idea behind the program is still to spread the costs of supporting a family in need over several people looking to help. Part of the Marvelous Moms initiative has always been making sure mothers and fathers are not overlooked by providing some small gifts for them as well.

The method and philosophy has allowed the community to come together to help almost 300 families in the first five years of operation.

“Six years ago it was just two of us that wanted to help two families that were really struggling,” Hall said of the inaugural year. “The way that the community has backed us has been amazing.”

Those wishing to assist the program can do so by contacting the Marvelous Moms at mmmoms@hotmail.com.