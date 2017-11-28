Sturgeon County Council and CAO Part Ways

Nov 28, 2017 admin Local News, Sturgeon County 1

Peter Tarnawsky (right) cuts the ribbon with former mayor Tom Flynn on the County’s new fire hall in this Morinville News file photo

submitted by Sturgeon County

Morinville, AB – Sturgeon County Council has ended the contract with Chief Administrative Officer, Peter Tarnawsky, effective December 5, 2017.

“Due to mutual parting of ways, Council believes a change in leadership is needed,” said Mayor, Alanna Hnatiw. “We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Council has appointed Rick Wojtkiw as the Acting Chief Administrative Officer until further notice pending a permanent replacement for the position. Wojtkiw is the General Manager, Corporate Support.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7079 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

Legal

Ambrose meets with County mayors on funding

Jan 21, 2015 admin Legal, Local News, Morinville, National News, Sturgeon County 0

Sturgeon County mayors and local businesses met with the Honourable Rona Ambrose, Member of Parliament for Edmonton-Spruce Grove and Minister Responsible for Northern Alberta, Jan. 20 in pre-budget discussions. The purpose of the sessions was to get input from municipal and business leaders on job creation, growth and long-term prosperity. The meetings took place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

County Council narrowly passes 2011 budget

Dec 14, 2010 admin Morinville 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Sturgeon County – County ratepayers will see a 6.2 per cent increase in their 2011 property taxes now that County Council has approved the 2011 budget. The budget passed with a 4-3 vote Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Don Rigney and Councillors David Kluthe and Don McGeachy voting against the $54 million budget on the basis of the increase.

[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

High flying weathervane honours memory of friend

Jun 18, 2014 admin Local News, Morinville, People, Sturgeon County 1

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Motorists travelling south of town on Highway 2 have a new land marker in their peripheral vision: a full size airplane elevated 20 feet off the ground. The plane not only provides an interesting addition to the landscape in front of Syd and Nettie Spiker’s property in Sturgeon County; it serves as a fully functioning weathervane. But there is more to the plane than merely marking the entrance to the Spiker home or marking the direction the wind is blowing. The plane is a tribute to the builder, Mike Schiller, a friend Syd Spiker knew for more than 50 years, a man who passed away from cancer last year… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

Leave a Reply