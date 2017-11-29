Stolen Vehicle Recovered and Two Arrested and in Custody

Submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, AB – On November 29, 2017 around 0150hrs Morinville RCMP were dispatched to assist Edmonton Police Service Air1 who was following a stolen vehicle from Edmonton. EPS attempted to stop the stolen vehicle but it fled from police and left the city.

EPS Air1 continued to follow the suspect vehicle as it entered Morinville’s area on Highway 37, stopped in Morinville briefly, and then headed north on Highway 2. As the Morinville RCMP were attempting to intercept the vehicle, the suspects stopped and tried to steal fuel from a rural residence on Range Road 254 near Township Road 564. As RCMP Officers tried to apprehend the suspects they took off again in the stolen vehicle down a dead end road and through a farmer’s field. The stolen vehicle got stuck and the suspects fled on foot. The Morinville RCMP contained the area, and with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Services and Air 1, the suspects were apprehended without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending against the driver and the passenger of the vehicle, who remain in custody. Their names are not being released at this time.

The RCMP confirms the suspects are not from the Morinville area.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.