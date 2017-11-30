Government extends tuition freeze

Nov 30, 2017 admin Province, Schools and youth 0

Above: Minister Schmidt announces an extension of the tuition and fees freeze at MacEwan University.

by Morinville News Staff

Continuing the freeze on tuition and fees through the 2018-19 academic year will keep post-secondary education affordable and accessible for 250,000 full and part-time students and apprentices, the Government of Alberta said Thursday.

The government says student starting studies in September 2018 in a program charging the average tuition rate will save about $1,500 in tuition costs over four years.

“By keeping costs frozen our government has ensured affordable access to post-secondary education,” said Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education in a release Thursday. “We know that affordable post-secondary education is important to Albertans and is key to our growing economy. That is why we are freezing tuition for another year as we prepare to bring forward long-term tuition and funding policies in the new year.”

Reed Larson, chair, Council of Alberta University Students, said students are thrilled to see that the government has heard them and ensured that post-secondary education remains affordable and accessible.

“The Council of Alberta University Students thanks the government for freezing tuition while ensuring institutions are funded appropriately so that budgeting restraints do not impact students,” Larson said.

The province says the tuition and fee freeze will be accompanied by a corresponding backfill payment to publicly funded institutions with provincially regulated tuition.

The province is reviewing tuition and funding models for all post-secondary institutions to ensure post-secondary education remains accessible, sustainable and affordable over the long term, and will announce information about long-term tuition and funding strategies in the new year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7085 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

National News

Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan announces retirement from RCMP

Jan 10, 2017 admin National News, People, Province 0

After serving the country for 35 years, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP – Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan has announced her retirement. Ryan has held the position for the past three years. Mar, 3 will be her final day as Commanding Officer. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Province expanding Green Trip to align with federal program

Jul 6, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville, Province 0

The federal government announced the first phase of its Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) recently – a $3.4-billion investment over three years, beginning in 2016. PTIF will support municipal transit projects across the country. Based on existing transit usage, the province’s share of that fund is more than $347 million. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply