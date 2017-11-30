Police charge Morinville resident with 17 criminal offences

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On November 28, 2017, at about 10 p.m. Morinville RCMP responded to a complaint of a male patron at Coach’s Corner Pub in Morinville who refused to pay his tab, and assaulted a staff member. Morinville RCMP attended and witnessed the male suspect outside the pub. The male was placed under arrest but fled on foot. Morinville RCMP followed the male to a residence in town. The male assaulted an RCMP Officer, produced a weapon, but was quickly subdued and taken into custody.

22-year-old Killian Wood of Morinville has been charged with 17 Criminal Code offences:

· Criminal Code 364(1) – Fraudulently obtain food/beverage

· Criminal Code 266 – Assault

· Criminal Code 430(1)(C) – Mischief

· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist Arrest

· Criminal Code 270(1) – Assault Peace Office X 2

· Criminal Code 145 (5.1) – Breach Condition of Undertaking X 7

· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Breach of Probation

WOOD remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Court in Morinville on Dec. 7.

