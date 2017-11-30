Police provide update on pair arrested in vehicle theft

submitted by Morinville RCMP

The investigation into a possession of a stolen vehicle out of Edmonton has resulted in a number of charges laid against the passenger and driver by Morinville RCMP.

37 year old Frederick Edge, of Edmonton, has been charged with 5 Criminal Code Offences:

· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime;

· Criminal Code 334(b) – Theft Under $5000;

· Criminal Code 249.1(1) – Fail to Stop for Peace Officer;

· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Breach of Probation X2

31 year old Tyler Smith, of Edmonton, has been charged with 5 Criminal Code Offences and 1 Traffic Safety Act Offence:

· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime;

· Criminal Code 334(b) – Theft Under $5000;

· Criminal Code 249.1(1) – Fail to Stop for Peace Officer;

· Criminal Code 249.1(1) – Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

· Criminal Code 145(5.1) – Fail to Comply with Condition of Undertaking

· TSA – 54(1)(a) – Operate Uninsured MV on Highway

Edge and Smith remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Court on December 7, 2017 in Morinville.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Morinville, AB – On November 29, 2017 around 0150hrs Morinville RCMP were dispatched to assist Edmonton Police Service Air1 who was following a stolen vehicle from Edmonton. EPS attempted to stop the stolen vehicle but it fled from police and left the city.

EPS Air1 continued to follow the suspect vehicle as it entered Morinville’s area on Highway 37, stopped in Morinville briefly, and then headed north on Highway 2. As the Morinville RCMP were attempting to intercept the vehicle, the suspects stopped and tried to steal fuel from a rural residence on Range Road 254 near Township Road 564. As RCMP Officers tried to apprehend the suspects they took off again in the stolen vehicle down a dead end road and through a farmer’s field. The stolen vehicle got stuck and the suspects fled on foot. The Morinville RCMP contained the area, and with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Services and Air 1, the suspects were apprehended without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending against the driver and the passenger of the vehicle, who remain in custody. Their names are not being released at this time.

The RCMP confirms the suspects are not from the Morinville area.