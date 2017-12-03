Business profile: Eco-Flex [video]

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Large Business of the Year

Large Business of the year, sponsored by Pleasant Homes, was presented to Sturgeon County-based Eco-Flex Rubber Solutions, a company who turns recycled tires into rubber mats ranging from small home use mats to rig mats used in the oil and gas industry.

Owner Alan Champagne told Morinville News that after years of selling dairy beds around the world, 15 years ago the company purchased a press from Goodyear Aerospace and began making the world’s largest recycled mats.

The company now has a plant in Russia, California, and Florida, with plans to open another in Georgia.