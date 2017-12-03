Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week, this month and beyond

Click the ad to download PDF

Wednesday, Dec. 6- Friday, Dec. 8

James and the Giant Peach



MCHS school Production of James and the Giant Peach takes place December 6th, 7th and 8th at 7PM at the MCCC. Tickets are now on sale in the school office and Morinville Sobeys for $10 each.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Friday, Dec. 29

Saturday, February 3, 2018

LIVE at the CCC: Marquee Pianos Cabaret

Saturday, February 3, 2018 – Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

Tickets: Adult $38 | Senior $35

This is a high-octane, all-request dueling throwdown! From epic sing-alongs to Top 40 dance floor favourites, this show is all about having a good time with the audience calling the

shots. Featuring 4 sets of great music, this special late night cabaret will keep the party going. Includes midnight dessert & appetizers.

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Winter Walk Day

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Time: 12:15 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

Join us for a half hour Winter Walk, or enjoy a walk on your

break and post on Town of Morinville social media using

Sunday, February 18 & Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

Snowman Festival

February 18 & 19, 2018

A wonderful weekend of fun and activities in Morinville. For more information, contact Community Services at 780.939.7839. or visit www.morinville.ca in January for the

schedule of events.

Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament

Monday, February 19, 2018 – Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Heritage Lake

Cost: Family team: $30 | Adult team: $80

Ages 5 to 7, 8 to 11, 12 to 15: $65

Join the fun in the 2nd Annual Family Day Classic 3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament with prizes to be won. Family Division is non-competitive; helmet, stick and gloves are required. Youth &

Adult division is competitive. Full equipment is required. Minimum 3/Maximum 6 per team. For more information contact Tyler Edworthy at tedworthy@morinville.ca or call

780.939.7834.