Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week, this month and beyond

Wednesday, Dec. 6- Friday, Dec. 8
James and the Giant Peach
MCHS school Production of James and the Giant Peach takes place December 6th, 7th and 8th at 7PM at the MCCC. Tickets are now on sale in the school office and Morinville Sobeys for $10 each.
Thursday, Dec. 21
Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Friday, Dec. 29
Saturday, February 3, 2018
LIVE at the CCC: Marquee Pianos Cabaret
Saturday, February 3, 2018 – Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre
Tickets: Adult $38 | Senior $35
This is a high-octane, all-request dueling throwdown! From epic sing-alongs to Top 40 dance floor favourites, this show is all about having a good time with the audience calling the
shots. Featuring 4 sets of great music, this special late night cabaret will keep the party going. Includes midnight dessert & appetizers.
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Winter Walk Day
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Time: 12:15 p.m.
Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre
Join us for a half hour Winter Walk, or enjoy a walk on your
break and post on Town of Morinville social media using
Sunday, February 18 & Monday, Feb. 19, 2018
Snowman Festival
February 18 & 19, 2018
A wonderful weekend of fun and activities in Morinville. For more information, contact Community Services at 780.939.7839. or visit www.morinville.ca in January for the
schedule of events.
Monday, Feb. 19, 2018
3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament
Monday, February 19, 2018 – Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Heritage Lake
Cost: Family team: $30 | Adult team: $80
Ages 5 to 7, 8 to 11, 12 to 15: $65
Join the fun in the 2nd Annual Family Day Classic 3 on 3 Pond Hockey Tournament with prizes to be won. Family Division is non-competitive; helmet, stick and gloves are required. Youth &
Adult division is competitive. Full equipment is required. Minimum 3/Maximum 6 per team. For more information contact Tyler Edworthy at tedworthy@morinville.ca or call
780.939.7834.
