Talk of the Town

Morinville resident Midnalia MacDonald had a message for Santa on Saturday at the 22nd Annual Legal & District Chamber of Commerce Craft N’ Trade Fair held at the Community Center Saturday.

Town of Legal events, including includes sleigh rides, sugar shack, bonfire and mallows, were scheduled in the Community Center and at Citadel Parc.

– Lucie Roy Photos

The Morinville Grandmothers’ Group H.A.T.S. (Hands Across the Sea) held a Spirit of Christmas Sale in the United Church basement Saturday. A Christmas Silent Auction, hot lunch, and a variety of Christmas baking and ornaments were on sale. The gently used Christmas decorations and other items were not priced but by donation.

– Lucie Roy Photos

Linda Lyons sent us these shots of birds at her birdbath.

Latest submission from Donald Boutilier.

The Morinville and Area Nature Kids gathered at the Fish & Game Clubhouse on Sunday afternoon to make and decorate cookies and make a craft. The nature-themed cookie cutters included the bear, moose, fish, owl, bat, canoe, deer, tree and maple leaf to name but a few.

Once the cookies were completed the kids went on a short nature walk to collect berries, twigs and other items for their outdoor craft.

The craft involved filling the balloon encased container with water. and the items collected.

The ornament is then hung outside till it freezes. The balloon is then removed to reveal the frozen ornament.

As the ornament freezes the items fall to the ground and become food for the birds.

Melodie Steele sent these shots of last night’s Super Moon.