Business Profile: ATB Financial [video]

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Small Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Morinville Physical Therapy, was presented to ATB Financial in Morinville. ATB representative Alicia Sero said people often assume the bank is for transactions only; however, they do offer full-service banking six days per week.