Business Profile: RS Yard and Lawn Services [video]

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Home Based Business of the Year

The Home-based business of the year, sponsored by Morinville Shell, was presented to RS Yard and Lawn Maintenance Ltd. The Sturgeon County-based enterprise specializes in lawn and yard care as well as snow removal.

Owner Rick said the company started in Morinville serving Fort Saskatchewan and North Edmonton, but eventually grew to provide sufficient work in Morinville and immediate area.

“The town has treated me quite fine, and I’m glad to provide my service to them,” he said. “That was my sole purpose for starting, and now 50 plus seniors and others don’t need to worry about their yard work and going out in the cold weather.”