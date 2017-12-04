Morinville RCMP Investigate a number of Break and Enters in Sturgeon County

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, AB – On November 30, 2017 Morinville RCMP responded to four break and enters that occurred overnight in the Northpoint Subdivision – 54220 RR250, Sturgeon County, and Cardiff Subdivsion – 25115 TWP 554, Sturgeon County. In all four break and enters garages or shops were entered into by unknown persons. The property owners reported a variety of items stolen including a 2008 purple/grey Ford Escape, three dirt bikes, tools, and gasoline.

Near the residence in Cardiff, in which the Ford Explorer was stolen, Morinville RCMP recovered an abandoned 2005 green Chrysler Sebring which was not registered and had a stolen license plate attached. Morinville RCMP believe the Chrysler Sebring may be connected to these break and enters, and ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver or passenger(s).

On the morning of December 4, 2017 Morinville RCMP responded to three break and enters that occurred overnight in the Skyglen Subdivision – 54321 RR250, Sturgeon County. Again, unknown suspects entered into shops and garages and made off with a variety of tools, gasoline, and a white 2013 Lincoln MKX.

Crime prevention is a shared responsibility. Members of the community are reminded of their role in preventing criminal activity:

o Lock up houses, sheds, vehicles and any other property that is easily accessible

o Never leave running vehicles unlocked. Nearly half of the vehicle thefts in Alberta over the past year have had the keys left inside

o Take photos and record serial numbers of property

o If you see or suspect suspicious activity notify police immediately

If you have any information on these crimes, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.