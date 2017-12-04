Police make arrest for stolen property and warrants

Submitted by Morinville RCMP
Morinville, AB – On December 3, 2017 Morinville RCMP responded to a complaint of a mischief in progress in Legal, AB. The complainant confronted a male, known to him, attempting to break into his shop. The suspect took off in a motor vehicle but was located a short time later by Morinville RCMP. The suspect was in possession of a stolen vehicle, and attempted to flee on foot from RCMP, but was apprehended and charged after a short foot pursuit.
35 year-old Donald BRISSON, of Legal, AB, has been charged with the following offences out of Morinville, AB:
·Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime exceeding $5000;
·Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000;
·Criminal Code 430(4) – Mischief under $5000;
·Criminal Code 129(a) – Obstruct a Peace Officer;
·TSA 94(2) – Drive while unauthorized;
·TSA 54(1)(a) – Drive uninsured MV on HWY;
Donald BRISSON has also been charged with the following charges out of Westlock, AB:
·Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime exceeding $5000;
·Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000;
·Criminal Code 129(a) – Obstruct a Peace Officer;
·CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Substance;
·TSA 54(1)(a) – Drive uninsured MV on HWY;
BRISSON remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Court on December 6th in Westlock, and December 7th in Morinville.
