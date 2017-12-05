Business Profile: Deb’s Greenhouse [video]

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Deb’s Greenhouse

Deb’s Greenhouse is a full-service seasonal garden centre located west of Morinville on Highway 642.

Owner Deb Fosse said buying the former Fred Flowers location in Sturgeon County was a good one for her family.

“It kind of hit every mark we were looking for – a new business located closer to the city with more potential for sales and a larger reach of customers, and great schools here in Morinville,” Fosse said. ”