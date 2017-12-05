Business Profile: Fable Gardens

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Fable Gardens

Fable Gardens is a separate business to Fable Daycare. Builder and Developer Robert Chauvet said Fable Gardens is a tourism component to the multi-million dollar development that opens in May of next year and includes not only the gardens at the unique building but will also include a renovated Parish Hall that will be used for weddings.

“For me, it was about putting up a building that would be the last of my construction career, which has been over 50 years mainly in Legal and Morinville,” Chauvet said. “I wanted to leave something unique and something different.”

Chauvet said he has been lucky enough to have been associated with people who have made he and his wife’s dream possible.

