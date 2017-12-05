Business Profile: Meadows of Morinville [video]

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Meadows of Morinville

Meadows of Morinville, the third of the New Business winners was recognized for being a unique alternative to condominium living and a concept that is bringing the manufactured home park into the 21st Century.

President and CEO Mark Huchulak said the park when completed will be home to 154 families.

“We’ve really tried to make this community a high-end place for people to live,” Huchulak said. “We’ve done some really interesting work with landscaping, fencing, lighting – all the different types of amenities.”