Missing Person – Sturgeon County, Alberta

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, AB – The Morinville RCMP are requesting assistance in locating Tracey Dawn NESBITT (BELL). NESBITT was last seen on the morning of November 29th, 2017 near Calahoo, Alberta.

NESBITT is a 50 years old female, 5’9″ (175 cm), 190 lbs (86 kgs), with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police are concerned about NESBITT’s well-being.

She is driving a Black 2009 Jeep Patriot bearing British Columbia plate EA646B.

At this time, RCMP have no leads as to NESBITT’s location; however, she is believed to be in the Edmonton area. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of NESBITT, please contact the Morinville RCMP detachment at 780-939-4520.

If a photograph becomes available we will provide it at a later time.